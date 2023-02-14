25% of physicians struggle with imposter syndrome: 6 notes

A Mayo Clinic survey found 25 percent of physicians experience "imposter phenomenon," a feeling that accomplishments are inadequate and successes are undeserved or due to chance rather than personal effort, skill, ability or competence.

The survey, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, asked 3,237 physicians about imposter phenomenon symptoms. Those who reported experiencing intenser levels of imposter phenomenon scored higher on burnout and suicidal ideation and experienced less professional fulfillment. When compared to other professions, physicians had greater intensity of imposter phenomenon than those in other fields.

"[System level] efforts should include debunking the professional norms and attitudes that cast physicians as superhuman, stigmatize help-seeking as weakness and position work perpetually above basic human needs," the study's primary investigator, Tait Shanafelt, MD, chief wellness officer at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine, told the American Medical Association. "Such attitudes can be replaced with a culture of authenticity and vulnerability during the medical school and residency-training process — and, once in practice, to replace a culture of perfectionism with a commitment to excellence and a growth mindset."

Here are six things to know: