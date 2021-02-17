Senate committee hearing for Biden's HHS secretary pick set for next week

President Joe Biden's nominee to lead HHS, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, is set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Feb. 23.

During the hearing, senators likely will ask Mr. Becerra how he would help manage the federal COVID-19 pandemic response, according to CNN.

President Biden chose Mr. Becerra as his nominee for HHS secretary in December.

If confirmed by the full Senate, he will be the first Latino to head HHS.

Norris Cochran is currently serving as acting head of HHS.

