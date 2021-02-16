Florida health system CEO's contract extended to 2031

The governing board of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System on Feb. 16 approved details of an eight-year contract extension for president and CEO David Verinder, according to yourobserver.com.

Mr. Verinder was appointed president and CEO in 2014, after previously serving as COO and CFO.

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board voted 8-1 in December to extend his two-year contract another eight years, and approved early termination and other updated provisions of the contract on Feb. 16, according to the report. His contract is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2031.

In December, the hospital board also voted to increase his base salary from $1.045 million in 2020 to $1.125 million in 2021, according to the report.

The contract extension comes as Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, a 839-bed regional medical center with about 7,000 staff, is embarking on growth initiatives, such as construction of an eight-story oncology tower and the advancement of cancer care.

