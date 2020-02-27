SEIU putting up $150M to get out the vote for union candidates

A labor union plans to invest $150 million between now and Nov. 3 in support of electing pro-union candidates this year, according to a Feb. 27 union memo obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

Service Employees International Union claims 2 million members nationwide, including healthcare workers.

SEIU Political Director Maria Peralta characterized this investment as "the biggest voter engagement and get-out-the-vote program in the union's history."

She told union members and leaders the campaign will span more than 40 states, with a focus in the battleground of Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Overall, SEIU said it plans to connect with more than 6 million voters during the campaign, which launched in January. Efforts will include knocking on the doors of millions of households, texting voters, and a paid media strategy in several languages.

