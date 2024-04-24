Piedmont to centralize admin in new Atlanta HQ

Piedmont Healthcare, a 23-hospital health system based in Atlanta, will move hundreds of executive and administrative support workers from three Atlanta-area offices into a centralized location in the city's Atlantic Station district, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported April 23.

Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, represented landlord Lionstone Investments in signing a new 164,221-square-foot office lease with Piedmont at the location, which will serve as the new administrative headquarters, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The "System Support Center" will be in Atlanta's high-density commercial and residential Midtown neighborhood. Workers from an office building in Vinings, Ga.; the Piedmont West tower on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta; and an office building adjacent to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead, Ga., will move to the location, according to the Journal-Constitution.

"Our new 'System Support Center' will consolidate three locations into one, improving work efficiencies and reducing our administrative footprint by more than 50%," Piedmont said in a news release shared with Becker's. "We have been assessing and planning for a more efficient and consolidated space overall the past several years. This new location provides our organization with a better place for working together more efficiently and effectively."

The new Street building is a 25-story tower. It is within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and the Midtown arts and entertainment district.












