New York health system dedicates campus to former CEO

Rochester, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health has dedicated its administrative campus to former CEO David Acker, ABC50 reported April 30.

Mr. Acker served the organization for 16 years as both system CEO and president of the Canton-Potsdam (N.Y.) Hospital before retiring in 2022. During his tenure, he oversaw the establishment of St. Lawrence Health System in 2013; the opening of several new units, care centers and campuses; and a senior affiliation with Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

Current executives recently renamed The David B. Acker Regional Administrative Campus in Canton in honor of Mr. Acker's accomplishments. The campus includes an auditorium and headquarters for several administrative departments.

"There are not too many people who are fortunate enough in their lifetime to have a building named after them," Mr. Acker said at the dedication ceremony. "This is a tremendous honor."