Kansas hospital rolls out online Lean Six Sigma training program

Salina (Kan.) Regional Health Center is launching online Lean Six Sigma training for healthcare personnel, offering education on how to reduce waste, cut costs and maximize efficiency.

Lean Six Sigma is a collaborative approach to improve operations. SRHC subsidiary Salina Regional Health Enterprises had previously offered Lean Six Sigma training and on-site application that saved the 372-bed hospital more than $20 million and trained 1,500 people.

Salina Regional Health Enterprises' new program is completely virtual, allowing participants to complete the training wherever and whenever they want. The classes are interactive, consisting of both lecture and application.

