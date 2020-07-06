New Jersey hospital says employee was fired after attending BLM counter-protest

An employee was fired from Glen Ridge, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Center after being photographed doing what some consider a Nazi salute during a counter-protest at a Black Lives Matter march, according to northjersey.com.

Valerie Pastore worked as the director of physician recruitment at Mountainside Medical Center. Ms. Pastore was among a counter-protest group at a Black Lives Matter march June 26. Photos of the hospital employee giving the alleged Nazi salute circulated on social media. One spectator told northjersey.com they did not believe the photo accurately captured Ms. Pastore's gesture, and that she was just waving. On Twitter, one user tagged Hackensack Meridian Health's account on a photo of the event since Mountainside is part of Hackensack Meridian.

In response, the Hackensack Meridian Twitter account said the photo was being "reviewed and addressed" and that "prejudice and hate of any kind has no place in our hospital."

Hackensack Meridian Health confirmed in an emailed statement to northjersey.com that Ms. Pastore "is no longer an employee" but said it could not provide further information.

"Our purpose is caring for our patients, their families and one another," the statement said. "This can only be accomplished in an environment free of bias and discrimination. We are committed to fair and equitable treatment of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, sexual orientation or other identifiers."

Ms. Pastore did not return calls from northjersey.com requesting comment.

