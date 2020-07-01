Ohio children's hospital cuts jobs

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital said it has cut jobs to help offset financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented us, like many other organizations, with tremendous challenges," the hospital said in a statement provided to Becker's Hospital Review. "Similar to other hospitals and health systems, we have experienced a large drop in revenue. Given the uncertainty the pandemic presents, as well as our ongoing commitment to cost effectiveness, it was necessary for us to enact a targeted reduction in workforce in conjunction with other cost-savings measures."

"While these are very difficult decisions to make, as we deeply value each of our team members, they enable us to navigate these unprecedented times and position the hospital to continue to provide the highest quality pediatric healthcare to our region's children," the hospital said.

Spokesperson Stacy Porter did not provide the number of staff affected by the workforce reduction, but she said cuts involved a cross-section of roles.

The job cuts come after Dayton Children's furloughed staff in previous months, citing reduced patient volume. Furloughed workers received full base pay and benefits for six weeks, and if they remained on furlough past that, they received 80 percent of their pay, said Ms. Porter.

The hospital anticipates all returning staff will be back at work by the end of August.

