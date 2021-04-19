J&J vaccine may return April 23 with limits, Fauci says

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may return April 23 after a pause prompted by concerns about blood clots in a small number of vaccinated patients, according to an April 18 article by The Wall Street Journal.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS's Face the Nation that he ''would be very surprised …if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday."

Johnson & Johnson said on April 16 that there was not enough evidence to say its COVID-19 vaccine caused the rare blood-clotting condition.

The pause will remain until the federal vaccine advisory committee meets April 23 to review the matter.

"I would think that we’re not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause," Dr. Fauci said on ABC’s This Week.

Dr. Fauci said the vaccine may resume, but with restrictions.

“I don’t want to get ahead of them, but I believe we’ll be back with some sort of indication a little bit different from before the pause,” Dr. Fauci said on ABC.

