HHS proposes reversal of ban on abortion referrals: 5 things to know

HHS seeks to reverse a rule prohibiting family planning clinics that are federally funded through the Title X program from providing abortion referrals, according to NPR and CNN.

Five things to know:

1. The Title X federal program provides family planning and related preventive health services for low-income or uninsured people and others.

2. In 2019, former President Donald Trump's administration issued a final rule prohibiting health clinics that receive federal family-planning money under Title X, such as those run by Planned Parenthood, from providing abortion referrals. Various providers subsequently left the Title X program.

3. HHS under President Joe Biden published a proposal April 14 that would overturn the 2019 ban.

4. The Biden administration's proposal states: HHS "proposes to revise the 2019 rules by readopting the 2000 regulations, with several modifications needed to strengthen the program and ensure access to equitable, affordable, client-centered, quality family planning services for all clients, especially for low-income clients."

5. A public comment period for the proposal closes May 17.

Read more about the proposal here and here. Read the full NPR article here and the full CNN article here.

