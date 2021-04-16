6 resources for healthcare leaders on curbing employee burnout
Burnout in staff has been consistently found to be a disruptive force in healthcare. Healthcare leaders can learn from studies and what other hospitals are doing so they can alleviate burnout in themselves and their employees.
The following articles on burnout have been published by Becker's Hospital Review:
- How a Northwestern physician wellness program reduces burnout, creates well-being advocates
The Scholars of Wellness program developed by a psychiatrist at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine decreased physician burnout among the majority of participants and led to increased comfort in communicating with leadership to drive change.
- 4 steps to try when you're feeling burned out
Researchers from the Seattle-based University of Washington studied 230 people to identify the best methods for alleviating burnout, according to an April 12 article published in Harvard Business Review.
- Study: Provider burnout, shortages most disruptive force in healthcare
Provider burnout and disengagement resulting in physician shortages could be the most disruptive force facing healthcare organizations in the next three years, according to an AMN Healthcare report shared with Becker's.
- 3 lessons on preventing burnout from ED physicians at Mass General
Two emergency medicine physicians at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital shared strategies that have helped them curb burnout among their teams in a Harvard Business Review report.
- 4 recommendations for curbing EHR-related physician burnout
Researchers from the Gainesville-based University of Florida looked at dozens of studies on record-related burnout to come up with solutions, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association.
- 120 hospitals, providers to measure burnout in Massachusetts
More than 100 hospitals, physician groups and healthcare leaders have pledged to research physician burnout as part of a statewide effort launched by the Massachusetts Medical Society and Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.
