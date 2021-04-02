120 hospitals, providers to measure burnout in Massachusetts
More than 100 hospitals, physician groups and healthcare leaders have pledged to research physician burnout as part of a statewide effort launched by the Massachusetts Medical Society and Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, the organizations said March 31.
Through the MMS-MHA Joint Task Force on Physician Burnout, the 120 participating organizations will each measure a specific contributing factor to burnout or a wellness metric and prioritize improvement efforts in this area.
Healthcare organizations involved with the effort include Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — all in Boston.
To see the full list of participating organizations, click here.
