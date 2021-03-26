Billings Clinic pulls out of talks to build med school, cites comments by private equity firm execs

Billings (Mont.) Clinic said it has ended talks related to a proposed four-year osteopathic medical school in Billings, citing comments made by executive representatives about ethnicity and gender, as well as its its existing commitments to medical education.

The news comes after Rocky Vista University, a for-profit osteopathic school, revealed plans in February to build a four-year medical school in Billings. It already has campuses in Parker, Colo., and Ivins, Utah.

"Billings Clinic has had concerns about many aspects of the [proposed medical school] project," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's March 25. The health system said those concerns, and other recent events, have caused Billings Clinic to cease discussions with New York City-based private equity firm Medforth Global Healthcare Education, which owns Rocky Vista University.

The statement cites incidents in which an executive representative of the medical school "cast aspersions on a proposed medical school in Great Falls, Mont., on the basis of that medical school's Jewish affiliation. Those statements intimated that a school with a stated Jewish heritage may not belong in Montana and would not be able to assimilate in the state."

Billings Clinic said there was also an instance in which a different executive representative referred to a female Billings Clinic leader as a "token."

"These comments are inconsistent with Billings Clinic's core values, including a dedication to diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging," the health system said.

Before ending talks with Medforth, Billings Clinic had also expressed concerns about how the proposed medical school connects with the organization's commitment to medical education, as well as the feasibility of expanding teaching for additional medical students during their clinical rotations.

Additionally, the health system expressed concerns about ensuring continuity of existing priority educational partnerships with University of Washington School of Medicine's medical education program, Billings-based Rocky Mountain College's physician assistant program, University of Montana's pharmacy program, nursing education and other programs.

In a statement shared with the Billings Gazette, Rocky Vista University said it is disappointed about the decision to end talks with Medforth.

David Forstein, DO, who would serve as the vice president and founding dean of the proposed medical school in Billings, also said university representatives have diligently worked to maintain an inclusive process throughout the project, and the univeristy is disappointed about remarks referenced by Billings Clinic.

"RVU is deeply committed to providing our students, faculty and staff with a diverse, inclusive and safe environment across our university and healthcare community and are taking the appropriate steps to investigate this matter fully," Dr. Forstein said. "This commitment is reflected in the diverse leadership we maintain across the highest levels of the university. We hold ourselves to higher standards and we simply do not condone disparaging or insensitive comments targeted at any race, ethnicity, gender or religion."

He said the university is committed to the development of the project — which, according to the Billings Gazette, would begin classes in Billings as early as 2023 — and meeting the needs for skilled medical professionals in the area.

Read the Billings Gazette article here.

