How female CEOs fared on the Fortune 500

The Fortune 500, which ranks the U.S.' largest companies by revenue, has long been dominated by male CEOs —- which speaks to the gender diversity of the greater American business industry, Fortune reported June 5.

However, the 2023 list records a milestone for female leaders. Fifty-two of the 500 companies ranked are led by women, an 18 percent increase from last year. This marks the first time more than 10 percent of America's largest public companies have been helmed by women.

Healthcare companies stood out in terms of female representation. The largest company to be led by a female CEO is CVS Health, helmed by Karen Lynch. Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is one of only two Black female CEOs on the Fortune 500.