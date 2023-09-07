Health systems center clinicians in the C-suite

When looking to fill top leadership posts, more health systems are turning to nurses and physicians.

At least 17 nurse leaders have been promoted to the CEO role in 2023. Nurses possess many useful skills for running a hospital: compassion, dedication and an in-depth understanding of how policies trickle down to affect caregivers and patients. This perspective is particularly vital during the nursing shortage, as RNs heighten demands on executives.



In fact, Cincinnati-based UC Health recently tweaked its leadership model to center nurses' perspectives. Each hospital will be led by a registered nurse, and existing chief administrative officers will be phased out.

Health systems are looking toward physicians for guidance, too. At least 14 have tapped physician leaders for the CEO role this year.

One system embracing physician leadership is Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. In August, it appointed chief medical officers to several of its community hospitals in a move that ensures each of the 10 facilities in its Southern Region are represented by a physician leader.

"Chief medical officers are vital to our physician leadership teams, as these individuals are essential to developing a medical strategy to align with our goals and objectives as a healthcare system," said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health's Southern Region. "With a strong team of CMOs across our region, we are able to ensure a high standard of care in every patient care setting in the Ballad Health footprint, and elevating quality leaders will enable us to meet that goal."