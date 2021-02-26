Employers' changing healthcare priorities: 5 survey findings

Less than 30 percent of employers think their well-being programs are working during the pandemic, according to a new survey from Willis Towers Watson.

The "Emerging from the Pandemic Employer Survey" included 494 employers. It was conducted between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15. The employers who participated in the survey collectively employ 6.4 million people.

Five survey findings:

Employee well-being



1. Fifty-four percent of respondents report increased stress or burnout as their biggest well-being challenge. Stress and burnout are being fueled by increased caregiving needs and a lack of social connections amid the pandemic, Willis Towers Watson said.

2. Forty percent of employers said higher mental health-related claims are a top challenge.

3. In response to these mental health challenges, 62 percent of employers said they have enhanced their mental health services and made stress management a top priority over the next six months. That's up from 47 percent who said the same six months ago.

COVID-19 vaccination

4. Sixty-five percent of employers are planning or thinking about using a vendor to provide vaccines to their workers.



5. While nearly no employers in the survey have mandated vaccines, 45 percent are thinking about or plan to request proof of vaccination to return to in-person work.



Read more here.



More articles on leadership and management:

Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Michigan hospital CEO remembered for his natural leadership abilities, honesty

American Medical Association names chair of RUC committee

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.