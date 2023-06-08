Dr. Ashish Jha is returning to Brown

Former White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, will resume his role as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health July 1.

Dr. Jha — a physician, health policy researcher and global health advocate — was first appointed dean of the school in September 2020. He took a temporary leave from his position last March when President Joe Biden selected him to lead the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

"For all we have accomplished to reduce illness and save lives, COVID-19 has exposed the weaknesses in our public health and healthcare systems," Dr. Jha said in a June 8 news release. "I look forward to returning to Brown to continue our groundbreaking work transforming public health education, research and practice to convert these weaknesses to strengths."

Epidemiologist Ronald Aubert, PhD, was appointed interim dean of Brown's School of Public Health in Dr. Jha's absence. He will step into the role of senior associate dean of education at the school once Dr Jha. returns.