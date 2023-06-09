Atrium Health honored for helping women, people of color to advance

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has been recognized for its leadership in helping underrepresented voices rise to the top.

The health system, now part of Advocate Health, was named to Parity.org's "Best Companies for Women to Advance" and "Best Companies for People of Color to Advance" lists.

"People of color comprise 37 percent of the entry-level workforce yet hold just 17 percent of C-suite positions — with women of color facing the most striking lack of representation at the top," Parity.org President Dina Schenk said in a statement. "The companies named to our first list for people of color recognition are taking concrete actions to mitigate both individual bias and the structural inequalities that create steep barriers for employees of color."

Atrium Health was among 44 organizations in the "Best Companies for Women to Advance" list, now in its fourth year. The health system was among just 18 companies honored in the list of the "Best Companies for People of Color to Advance."

"The diversity in our workplaces is one of the greatest strengths of our organization," said Fernando Little, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Atrium Health. "We strive to create and maintain an inclusive workplace and learning environment where all belong. This is critical to advancing our bold DEI goal aimed at achieving transformative equity in health care, leadership, workforce, learners and the community."