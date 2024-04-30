Advocate CEO responds to North Carolina officer shooting

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health CEO Eugene Woods extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of four law enforcement officers who were killed during a shooting in Charlotte.

At around 1:30 p.m. on April 29, an armed suspect opened fire on eight law enforcement officers, according to an April 29 Charlotte-Mecklenburg (N.C.) Police Department news release.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were shot during the incident, and one died due to their injuries. Four U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers were also shot, and three died as the result of their injuries.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen officers, as well as to the other officers who were injured or traumatized by this horrific event," Mr. Woods said in an April 30 LinkedIn post.

All eight officers were taken to area hospitals after being struck by gunfire. While three task force officers were pronounced deceased at the hospital, Joshua Eyer, a CMPD officer, died several hours after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

Mr. Woods also commended the teammates at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, part of Advocate Health, for their "expertise and compassion" during the incident.

"…Today's events are a test of even the most well-seasoned team," he said. "I am grateful for our care teams, emergency managers, leaders and support staff who leveraged years of experience to triage and treat the wounded, coordinate with law enforcement and other agencies, and provide emotional support to the patients and their loved ones."





