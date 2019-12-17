10 trends Providence is watching in 2020

Renton, Wash.-based Providence executives outlined their healthcare predictions for 2020, ranging from price transparency to new tech priorities.

"The question is whether providers can pivot fast enough," said Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, in a press release. "In 2020, health systems that can get ahead of the major trends will be best positioned to meet the future needs of their communities."

Here are their predictions in brief:

1. Consolidation will drive clinical quality improvements.

2. Health systems and community organizations will join forces to tackle social issues that affect health, like homelessness.

3. Personalized medicine and population health will begin to improve health outcomes.

4. Digital patient relationships, and big tech collaborations that enhance those relationships, will be a priority.

5. Health systems will emerge as the stewards of patient health data, rather than big tech companies.

6. Voice-activated technology and natural language processing will become integral to bedside care.

7. EHR usability, to help improve clinician work environment, will take precedence.

8. With recruitment and retention top of mind, health systems will begin to invest more in education and career development for their workforces.

9. Health systems will focus on providing out-of-pocket cost estimates for patients.

10. As debates continue over "Medicare for All," Providence believes candidates should consider free primary care as a campaign platform.

