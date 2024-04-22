UNC Health opens $425M surgical hospital

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 19 for its new $425 million surgical hospital — the single largest addition to the Chapel Hill campus since 1952.

The North Carolina Surgical Hospital will begin treating patients in July. The 375,000-square-foot, seven-story building includes 26 advanced surgical suits, 80 patient rooms and four hybrid spaces, according to an April 22 system news release.

The new hospital will employ about 500 people, including over 100 new jobs.