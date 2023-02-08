Former HHS deputy secretary joins board of healthcare finance startup

Eric Hargan, CEO of healthcare consulting firm The Hargan Group and former HHS deputy secretary, has joined the board of Capital Pulse, a startup that aims to transform how healthcare companies access working capital.

"I believe the company is truly a first mover in healthcare finance, Mr. Hargan said in a Feb. 8 news release. "Its innovative, integrated platform for valuing and financing medical insurance claims has the potential to unlock billions of dollars in liquidity within the U.S. healthcare system."

From 2017 to 2021, Mr. Hargan served as HHS deputy secretary, where he led day-to-day operations and management as well as policy and strategy development. He also served in similar HHS positions during the George W. Bush Administration. Between roles at HHS, Mr. Hargan was a practicing attorney specializing in healthcare regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and government relations.

Since leaving HHS, he has joined the boards of several organizations, including Cleveland-based University Hospitals, Springfield, Ill.-based SIU Medicine and HealthTrackRx, a PCR-based infectious disease lab.

Mr. Hargan also serves as an adjunct professor of management at Nashville Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University and teaches at the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis.