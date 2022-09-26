Vanderbilt University Hospital selects new vice president, divisional CFO

Vanderbilt University Medical Center named Chris Wilde as vice president and divisional CFO for Vanderbilt University Hospital and adult ambulatory operations, according to a Sept. 26 news release.

In his new role, Mr. Wilde will promote organizational goals while holding responsibility for the overall financial performance and the daily fiscal management of the hospital and adult ambulatory operations.

Vanderbilt University Hospital is Vanderbilt University Medical Center's adult teaching hospital, which is licensed for 726-acute care and specialty beds and 79 observation and extended recovery beds.

"The aggressive growth of our health system has created the need for high level of financial leadership and expertise for VUH and the adult clinics," said Vanderbilt University Medical Center CFO and treasurer Cecelia Moore.