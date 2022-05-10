Upper Allegheny Health System names interim leaders

Upper Allegheny Health System has selected an interim president and an interim COO.

Jill Owens, MD, was named interim president of the health system, which includes Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, according to a May 9 news release. She currently serves as chief medical officer and vice president of quality for Upper Allegheny Health System.

David DiBacco was named interim COO. Since 2018, he has served as COO of Kaleida Health facilities including Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and the Millard Fillmore Surgery Center, both based in Williamsville, N.Y., and North Tonawanda, N.Y.-based DeGraff Medical Park.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health is the parent organization of Upper Allegheny Health System.