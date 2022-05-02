UCLA's cancer center names new diversity leader

UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles has selected Amy Cummings, MD, to serve as director for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Cummings, a thoracic oncologist, is an assistant professor of medicine at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. In her new role, she will work as a strategic partner of the cancer center's director, Michael Teitell, MD, PhD, on leading initiatives that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

"UCLA's diversity has always been its biggest strength, and I am deeply honored to serve in this role at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center," Dr. Cummings said in an April 28 news release. "The opportunity to rigorously evaluate our systems for opportunities for justice, to listen to and engage with our communities to understand what is meaningful change, and to promote the incredible work at the cancer center is a tremendous gift."

Dr. Cummings earned her medical degree from the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.