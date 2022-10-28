Texas hospital taps VP of operations

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center has named Crystal Brown its vice president of operations.

Ms. Brown has more than 21 years' experience in healthcare leadership, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. She most recently served as director of operations for three Baylor Scott & White heart hospitals in Texas.

In her new role, Ms. Brown will oversee 13 departments and numerous construction projects while focusing on hospital operations and patient satisfaction, according to the release.

The hospital is part of Dallas-based Methodist Health System.