Tenet names CEO of Conifer Health Solutions

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has named Joseph F. Eazor president and CEO of its Conifer Health Solutions revenue cycle subsidiary.

Mr. Eazor brings to the role his experience in technology and business process services.

Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief customer officer for Oracle Corp., a publicly traded computer technology company based in Redwood Shores, Calif.

He was previously CEO of Rackspace, a Windcrest, Texas-based provider of expertise and managed services in public and private cloud technologies, and CEO of EarthLink, an Atlanta-based internet service provider. He also served in executive positions at EMC, Hewlett-Packard and Electronic Data Systems, which Hewlett Packard acquired in 2008.

Mr. Eazor "is a proven leader with a deep background in customer engagement and business transformation," Tenet Executive Chairman and CEO Ron Rittenmeyer said in a news release. "His years of experience at publicly traded companies and in high-tech operations will benefit us tremendously as Conifer continues to improve operations, product offerings, growth trajectory and standalone functions, all of which are key to completing a successful spinoff from Tenet by the second quarter of 2021."

Kyle Burtnett, who has been serving as interim CEO of Conifer, will return to the role of Conifer COO.

More articles on executive moves:

Dr. Patrick Courneya rejoins HealthPartners as chief health plan medical officer

Memorial Hermann promotes chief transformation officer to COO

Dr. David Maine to succeed retiring Mercy Health Services CEO Tom Mullen

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.