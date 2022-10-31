Penn Highlands Healthcare taps Dr. Trina Abla as next chief medical officer

DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare has selected Trina Abla, DO, to serve as its next chief medical officer. She succeeds Russell Cameron, MD, who is rolling back his responsibilities within the system as he transitions into retirement.

Dr. Abla started her medical career as a primary care family physician in Sinking Spring, Pa., and has since garnered 14 years of leadership experience. She is the former CMO of several hospitals within Darby, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, according to an Oct. 28 news release.

Penn Highlands Healthcare includes nine hospitals, as well as clinics, surgical centers, cancer treatment centers, long-term care facilities and a home health agency. It covers a 26-county service area.