New BayCare chief medical officer to oversee 6 hospitals

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has named Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan vice president and chief medical officer of three hospitals in Tampa, Fla.: St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

Dr. Viswanathan will also serve as interim chief medical officer of four BayCare hospitals in Florida: St. Joseph's Hospital-North in Lutz, St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview, South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City and BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the health system.

Dr. Viswanathan has more than 30 years of experience in patient safety and satisfaction. She previously served Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare as chief medical officer of its Massachusetts and South Carolina hospitals.