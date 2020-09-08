Minnesota hospital terminates CEO's contract after six months

River's Edge Hospital Commission in St. Peter, Minn., released CEO Joseph Stratton from his contract Sept. 3 after six months in the position.

The termination of the two-year contract was recommended by St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke after Mr. Stratton's six-month review, according to a press release reviewed by The Free Press. Under Mr. Stratton's contract, either party had the ability to terminate his employment without prior notice or cause or reason.

Mr. Stratton, who became CEO in March, will get three month's severance since he was let go within the first year of his employment. The hospital's chief nursing officer, Paula Meskan, will serve as interim CEO while the River's Edge Hospital Commission and the St. Peter City Council search for Mr. Stratton's replacement.

Read the full Free Press article here.

More articles on executive moves:

3 leaders to join Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after Orlando Health acquisition

Ascension Via Christi CMO takes new role at Ascension Kansas

Emory Healthcare names new chief human resources officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.