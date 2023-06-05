Meet the new dean of UCLA's medical school

The University of California-Los Angeles has named Steven Dubinett, MD, the next dean of its David Geffen School of Medicine.

Dr. Dubinett was selected for the role following a national search, according to a June 5 news release from UCLA Health.

Since joining the medical school's faculty in 1988, Dr. Dubinett has held a variety of roles. He first focused on translational lung cancer research and became a leader in the field, per the news release. From 2006 to 2021, he served as chief of the Division of Pulmonary Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, Clinical Immunology and Allergy. Dr. Dubinett also served as associate vice chancellor for research at the university and senior associate dean for translational research at the medical school before becoming interim dean in September 2021.

In addition, Dr. Dubinett is a founding director of the UCLA Clinical & Translational Science Institute, "a consortium of four Los Angeles institutions that are enhancing the translation of basic research into drugs, medical devices, tools and interventions that improve health," according to the news release.