Dr. Gerry Jones is the new CMO of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary: 3 points

CHI St. Vincent has named Gerry Jones, MD, CMO of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, Ark.

Three points:

1. Dr. Jones continues to serve as vice president of medical affairs for CHI St. Vincent in Central Arkansas, which includes four hospitals and a network of clinics.

2. He was previously CMO of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Lake Pointe in Rowlett, Texas; Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial in Frisco, Texas; and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Sunnyvale (Texas).

3. Dr. Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has a bachelor's degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas College of Medicine in Little Rock.

