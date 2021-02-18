Cleveland Clinic names president of Lutheran Hospital

Timothy Barnett, MD, was chosen as president of Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, the health system said Feb. 18.

Dr. Barnett joins Lutheran Hospital after serving as chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital since 2016. He is taking on the new role after Donald Malone Jr., MD, left his post as president of Lutheran Hospital last November to become president of Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers.

Dr. Barnett is also an assistant professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and is on the teaching faculty in Cleveland Clinic's general surgery residency program. He is board-certified in general surgery.

