Brooks-TLC Hospital System promotes chief nursing officer to include COO title

Julie Morton, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Dunkirk, N.Y.-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System, was promoted to include the COO title.

Ms. Morton was promoted to the CNO role in October 2021 after serving as interim CNO since June 2021. She added COO to her CNO title effective Aug. 25, according to a news release.

Ms. Morton "has contributed to the development and implementation of plans to improve patient care, safety and quality from the moment patients entered the hospital facility," Ken Morris, Brooks-TLC's president and CEO, said in the release. "Julie's leadership during …COVID-19 was critical for our success, and she will continue to use her leadership, experience and knowledge to oversee our hospital system and support us in taking our services to the next level of excellence."

Brooks-TLC Hospital System includes Brooks Memorial Hospital, a 65-bed general medical and surgical facility.