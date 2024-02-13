Ascension's latest executive appointments

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., part of St. Louis-based Ascension, added two leaders to its executive team.
Thomas Cummins, MD, was appointed chief medical officer and Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was appointed assistant COO, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.
Most recently, Dr. Cummins served as division chief medical officer for Tyler-based UT Health East Texas. Dr. Hudgens most recently served as regional director of pharmacy, having responsibility for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford; McMinnville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas River Park; and Sparta, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands pharmacy departments.
Ascension has also announced the following appointments since Nov. 7:
- Jason Foland, MD, was named president of the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla.
- Andre Storey was named president of Ascension's Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.
- Kurt Schley was named president of Ascension's Elmbrook hospital campus in Brookfield, Wis.
Shane Carter, RN, joined Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh, Wis., on Nov. 27.