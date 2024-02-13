Ascension's latest executive appointments

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn., part of St. Louis-based Ascension, added two leaders to its executive team.

Thomas Cummins, MD, was appointed chief medical officer and Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was appointed assistant COO, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.



Most recently, Dr. Cummins served as division chief medical officer for Tyler-based UT Health East Texas. Dr. Hudgens most recently served as regional director of pharmacy, having responsibility for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford; McMinnville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas River Park; and Sparta, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands pharmacy departments.

Ascension has also announced the following appointments since Nov. 7:

Jason Foland, MD, was named president of the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla.

Andre Storey was named president of Ascension's Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

Kurt Schley was named president of Ascension's Elmbrook hospital campus in Brookfield, Wis.

Shane Carter, RN, joined Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh, Wis., on Nov. 27.