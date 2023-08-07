As CDO exec numbers decline, NYC system names new chief diversity officer

The once fastest-growing C-suite role of chief diversity officer has come screeching to a halt, according to a July 21 Wall Street Journal report.

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals is bucking that trend with the appointment of a new chief diversity officer, Ivelesse Mendez-Justiniano, the 11-hospital system said Aug. 7.

Ms. Mendez-Justiniano, who had been serving as interim CDO, also adds vice president to her title. She has been with the system since 1994.

"NYC Health + Hospitals is one of the most diverse health systems in the country, and I am proud to lead its diversity and inclusion efforts," Ms. Mendez-Justiniano said in a statement. "Every day we continue our journey to make our health system ever more inclusive, so that we can deliver the best, high-quality care possible to our patients."