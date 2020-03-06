Allina Health President and CEO Penny Wheeler, M.D. joins Cedar’s Board of Directors to support company's growth

Cedar, a patient payment and engagement platform, today announced that Penny Wheeler, M.D., Allina Health President and CEO joined its Board of Directors.

Note: this article originally appeared on Cedar's website

In this role, Wheeler will provide business oversight and counsel to Cedar’s senior management, helping to set operational goals and strategic direction.

“We were looking for a board member who shares our vision and who has complementary experience, skills and approach to leadership,” said Cedar co-founder and CEO Florian Otto, M.D. “I personally will learn a lot from Dr. Wheeler. She brings a diverse perspective to our board.”

Allina Health is a $4.3 billion not-for-profit organization with more than 90 clinics, 12 hospitals and related healthcare services to provide care for more than 1 million people across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Click here to continue>>

