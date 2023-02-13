AdventHealth hospital taps a 'chief happiness officer' — and she's a dog

Tampa, Fla.-based AdventHealth Carrollwood has named Amalie — a 6-month-old Australian labradoodle puppy — its new chief happiness officer, ABC affiliate WFTS reported Feb. 13.

Amalie is in training to be a therapy dog, and provides emotional support to staff and patients at the hospital. AdventHealth began welcoming therapy dogs in its hospitals during the pandemic to boost spirits.

The dog was a gift from the Barkett family, which owns Tampa-based Amalie Oil. Her handler, Kelly McBreen, works in regional physician relations for AdventHealth's West Florida division, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Healthcare is a tough place to work these days," Charity Carlisle, BSN, RN, the hospital's chief nursing officer, told the news station. "So Amalie really helps brighten everyone's mood and spirit."