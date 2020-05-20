9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. John T. Chapman was appointed president and CEO of San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, Calif.

2. Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., named David D. Clark CEO.

3. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, effective June 1.

4. Eric Evans was tapped to serve as CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, effective June 15.

5. The board of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., named Eric Fish, MD, president and CEO, effective Sept. 1.

6. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, will retire, effective July 4.

7. Cynthia "Cindy" Huether, CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., resigned.

8. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network named Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO.

9. The board of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital selected James Schuessler to serve as the hospital's CEO.

