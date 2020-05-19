David Clark named CEO of Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., part of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, has named David D. Clark CEO.

Mr. Clark brings more than 25 years of leadership experience to the role.

Most recently, he served as interim CEO of Alta Bates Summit. Before that, he was interim COO of El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif.

Mr. Clark earned an MBA in health organization management from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

