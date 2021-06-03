6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since May 17.

1. Lynn DeJaco was named interim CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

2. Gregg Ferlin was named CFO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

3. Richard Haun was chosen as division CFO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

4. Thomas Percello, was named executive vice president of finance and CFO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J.

5. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

6. Ivan Samstein was chosen as executive vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago Medical Center.