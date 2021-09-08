5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following CFO moves have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 9:

1. Chibueze Okey Agba was named CFO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

2. Edward Chabalowski was named vice president of finance and CFO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health's Berks and Lancaster county region.

3. Jodi Howe was promoted to CFO of St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital, both part of the University of Rochester Medical Center system in New York.

4. Aaron Martin was appointed CFO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

5. Omer Sultan was named CFO of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.