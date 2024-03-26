8 recent health system revenue cycle leadership moves

From the retirement of BJC HealthCare's chief revenue officer to HonorHealth's appointment of a new vice president of revenue cycle, here are eight health system revenue cycle leadership moves Becker's has reported on in 2024:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Chief Revenue Officer Heather Dunn departed the health system for SSI Group. Ms. Dunn is serving as president of the revenue cycle management company.

2. Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital named Kemberly Blackledge, DSc, chief revenue cycle officer.

3. New Orleans-based LCMC Health named Jackie Josing vice president of middle revenue cycle.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health named Leah Klinke executive vice president of revenue operations.

5. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, retired.

6. Berlin, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare named Patrick Curtin vice president of revenue cycle.

7. New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery named Denee Wolf vice president of revenue cycle.

8. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth named Dee Montee vice president of revenue cycle.