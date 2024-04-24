5 CFO moves in 1 week

It's been a busy week for hospital and health system CFO moves.

Here are five CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since April 17:

1. Jared Rucks was named CFO of Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center, part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

2. Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System tapped Stephen "Jan" Grigsby Jr. vice president and CFO, effective April 29.

3. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Anna Loomis CFO, effective July 1.

4. Cherly Sandro was named senior vice president and CFO of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

5. Jeffrey Thomas was appointed CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market.