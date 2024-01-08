5 C-suite exits in 6 days

The early days of 2024 have brought a slew of exits from hospital and health system C-suites, with five executives resigning or retiring between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8:

1. John Hunter, MD — who has served as executive vice president and CEO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health since 2017 — is stepping down as the system works to finalize a merger with Legacy Health, also based in Portland.

2. William Ermann will retire as CEO of Guymon, Okla.-based Memorial Hospital of Texas County. Three board members have also departed the hospital, according to a Jan. 4 LinkedIn post.

3. Margaret Carroll, DNP, RN, has stepped down as chief nursing officer at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.) after approximately eight months in the position. Chris Shride, the hospital's president, also resigned in November following its second nurses' strike in three months.

4. Kevin Benson has left his role as CFO of Thermopolis, Wyo.-based Hot Springs Health.



5. Brian Dietz, president and CEO of Macomb, Ill.-based McDonough District Hospital, was suspended without pay amid a "personnel matter." Mr. Dietz will be out through Feb. 5 pending an internal review.