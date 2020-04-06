4 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and chief medical officer moves in the last four weeks.

1. Barbara Ducatman, MD, was selected as CMO of Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.) and associate dean of clinical affairs at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich.

2. Elyse Fisler, MSN, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital.

3. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., named William Holubek, MD, CMO.

4. Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Calif., named William Timbers, MD, interim CMO.

