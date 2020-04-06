Northern Inyo Hospital names interim CMO

Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Calif., has named William Timbers, MD, interim CMO, the hospital announced.

Dr. Timbers, an emergency medicine physician, began his new role March 27. He is working with colleagues on COVID-19 planning, implementation of a new EHR and other projects, the hospital said.

Dr. Timbers is a five-year veteran of the Northern Inyo medical staff. He also served as the hospital's chief of staff and helps operate Eastern Sierra Emergency Physicians in Bishop, which provides emergency care services for the hospital.

Stacey Brown, MD, vice chief of staff for the hospital, will step in as chief of staff.

