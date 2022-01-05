4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 29, 2021:

Daniel Maughan was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall hospital in Newburgh, N.Y.

David McKnight was appointed CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

Abhinav Rastogi was promoted to the role of president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Benjamin Richaud resigned from his CEO role at Merit Health River Region hospital in Vicksburg, Miss.