4 new health system CIO appointments

Four recent health system and hospital chief information officer moves Becker's has covered since July 6:

  1. Matthew Kull was named chief information and digital officer of Falls Church, Va.-based Inova. He will join the health system on Aug. 7.

  2. Tanya Townsend was named chief information and digital officer of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine Children's Health. She will join the health system in September.

  3. Susan Ibanez was named CIO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System. She will step into the role July 24.

  4. Tony Johnston was named senior vice president of information services and CIO of Cincinnati Children's.

